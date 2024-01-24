New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 2.62 million New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $76.74 changing hands around $4.75 or 6.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.70B. EDU’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.11% off its 52-week high of $83.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.98, which suggests the last value was 55.72% up since then. When we look at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 80.30 added 6.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.72%, with the 5-day performance at 2.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU) is 4.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.88% over the past 6 months, a 78.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR will rise 2,800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,050.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $814.07 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024 will be $935.92 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -11.40%. The 2024 estimates are for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR earnings to increase by 67.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.29% per year.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 24.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR shares while 42.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.58%. There are 42.72% institutions holding the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stock share, with Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.59% of the shares, roughly 4.39 million EDU shares worth $173.5 million.

Alkeon Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.53% or 4.3 million shares worth $169.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 2.08 million shares estimated at $81.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $98.47 million.