Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.31 changed hands at -$0.03 or -1.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $560.62M. NNDM’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.02% off its 52-week high of $3.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 10.82% up since then. When we look at Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.38 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.96%, with the 5-day performance at 9.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) is -3.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.73 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR shares while 31.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.59%. There are 31.31% institutions holding the Nano Dimension Ltd ADR stock share, with Anson Funds Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.69% of the shares, roughly 16.34 million NNDM shares worth $47.23 million.

Murchinson Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.06% or 15.0 million shares worth $43.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. With 3.1 million shares estimated at $9.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $5.3 million.