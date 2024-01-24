Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ: MOB) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.80 changing hands around $0.17 or 10.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.68M. MOB’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.0% off its 52-week high of $3.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 43.33% up since then. When we look at Mobilicom Limited ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21250.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.94K.

Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) trade information

Instantly MOB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8600 added 10.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.22%, with the 5-day performance at 13.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB) is -1.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

MOB Dividends

Mobilicom Limited ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Mobilicom Limited ADR (NASDAQ:MOB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mobilicom Limited ADR shares while 16.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.51%. There are 16.51% institutions holding the Mobilicom Limited ADR stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.84% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million MOB shares worth $0.65 million.

Bard Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.25% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023.