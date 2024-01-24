Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.43 changing hands around $0.51 or 5.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $110.09B. MUFG’s last price was a premium, traded about 4.14% off its 52-week high of $9.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.99, which suggests the last value was 36.48% up since then. When we look at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.38 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Instantly MUFG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.44 added 5.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.51%, with the 5-day performance at 8.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) is 12.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.55% over the past 6 months, a 135.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -55.60% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.09%. The 2024 estimates are for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR earnings to increase by 20.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.50% per year.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 2.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 2.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR shares while 1.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.94%. There are 1.94% institutions holding the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock share, with Aristotle Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.58% of the shares, roughly 73.9 million MUFG shares worth $544.63 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 18.66 million shares worth $137.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund. With 19.94 million shares estimated at $160.89 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Large Cap Value Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 3.7 million shares worth around $29.86 million.