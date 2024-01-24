Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Shares Are Up 8.83% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 15.46 million Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $385.20 changed hands at $3.42 or 0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $989.91B. META’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.34% off its 52-week high of $390.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $138.66, which suggests the last value was 64.0% up since then. When we look at Meta Platforms Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.03 million.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Instantly META was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 390.35 added 0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.83%, with the 5-day performance at 4.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is 10.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.62 days.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Meta Platforms Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.09% over the past 6 months, a 45.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Meta Platforms Inc will rise 182.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 40 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.03 billion. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Meta Platforms Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $33.74 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $32.16 billion and $28.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.76%. The 2024 estimates are for Meta Platforms Inc earnings to increase by 67.37%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.10% per year.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Meta Platforms Inc shares while 78.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.26%. There are 78.12% institutions holding the Meta Platforms Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.17% of the shares, roughly 181.51 million META shares worth $52.09 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.01% or 155.78 million shares worth $44.7 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 68.99 million shares estimated at $19.8 billion under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 52.67 million shares worth around $15.12 billion.