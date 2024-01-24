Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC) Stock Forecast: An Analysis

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.46 changing hands around $0.17 or 1.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.55B. MAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.49% off its 52-week high of $16.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.57, which suggests the last value was 47.93% up since then. When we look at Macerich Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 million.

Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) trade information

Instantly MAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.68 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.68%, with the 5-day performance at 7.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC) is 5.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.77 days.

Macerich Co. (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Macerich Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.12% over the past 6 months, a -9.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Macerich Co. will rise 700.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $224.53 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Macerich Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $203.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $228.22 million and $214.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Macerich Co. earnings to decrease by -348.29%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.21% per year.

MAC Dividends

Macerich Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 07. The 4.11% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.11% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of Macerich Co. shares while 92.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.39%. There are 92.71% institutions holding the Macerich Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 18.23% of the shares, roughly 39.27 million MAC shares worth $642.24 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.85% or 34.14 million shares worth $558.39 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 18.16 million shares estimated at $297.03 million under it, the former controlled 8.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.66% of the shares, roughly 14.36 million shares worth around $234.79 million.