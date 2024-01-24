Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE: LLY): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $637.00 changing hands around $7.32 or 1.16% at last look, the market valuation stands at $604.71B. LLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.68% off its 52-week high of $647.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $309.20, which suggests the last value was 51.46% up since then. When we look at Lilly(Eli) & Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) trade information

Instantly LLY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 643.16 added 1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.28%, with the 5-day performance at 1.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lilly(Eli) & Co (NYSE:LLY) is 11.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

Lilly(Eli) & Co (LLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lilly(Eli) & Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.22% over the past 6 months, a -17.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lilly(Eli) & Co will rise 21.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 51.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.9 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Lilly(Eli) & Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $8.57 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.3 billion and $6.96 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.10%.

LLY Dividends

Lilly(Eli) & Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 06. The 0.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.34. It is important to note, however, that the 0.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.