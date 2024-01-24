LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.09 changing hands around $0.17 or 8.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $290.01M. LX’s current price is a discount, trading about -84.69% off its 52-week high of $3.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the last value was 22.49% up since then. When we look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 547.30K.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Instantly LX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0900 added 8.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.59%, with the 5-day performance at 14.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX) is 7.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $335.25 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $454.2 million and $412.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 309.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.28%. The 2024 estimates are for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR earnings to increase by 236.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.36% per year.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15. The 4.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 4.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.12% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR shares while 29.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.48%. There are 29.53% institutions holding the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 10.00% of the shares, roughly 12.29 million LX shares worth $25.93 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 4.46 million shares worth $9.4 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.57 million shares estimated at $3.31 million under it, the former controlled 1.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $3.25 million.