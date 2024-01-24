Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For YPF ADR (NYSE: YPF)

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.55 changing hands around $0.76 or 4.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.51B. YPF’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.72% off its 52-week high of $18.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.73, which suggests the last value was 47.25% up since then. When we look at YPF ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.61 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.72%, with the 5-day performance at 10.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) is -6.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.15 days.

YPF ADR (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the YPF ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.89% over the past 6 months, a -20.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -13.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for YPF ADR will rise 10.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -39.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.56 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that YPF ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.64 billion and $4.26 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.64%. The 2024 estimates are for YPF ADR earnings to decrease by -50.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.10% per year.

YPF Dividends

YPF ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF ADR shares while 50.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.27%. There are 50.27% institutions holding the YPF ADR stock share, with Helikon Investments Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million YPF shares worth $148.58 million.

Citigroup Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 3.15 million shares worth $46.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Causeway Emerging Markets Fund and SCM Tr-ICON Natural Resources & Infrastructure Fd. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $4.97 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SCM Tr-ICON Natural Resources & Infrastructure Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $5.21 million.