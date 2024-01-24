Let’s Jump Into The Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.77 million Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $369.77 changed hands at -$1.64 or -0.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $130.18B. ISRG’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.6% off its 52-week high of $379.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $222.65, which suggests the last value was 39.79% up since then. When we look at Intuitive Surgical Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) trade information

Instantly ISRG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 384.00 subtracted -0.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.61%, with the 5-day performance at 3.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) is 10.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intuitive Surgical Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.75% over the past 6 months, a 11.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intuitive Surgical Inc will rise 18.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.89 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Intuitive Surgical Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.6 billion and $1.74 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.71%. The 2024 estimates are for Intuitive Surgical Inc earnings to increase by 10.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.66% per year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Intuitive Surgical Inc shares while 88.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.62%. There are 88.19% institutions holding the Intuitive Surgical Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.44% of the shares, roughly 29.67 million ISRG shares worth $10.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.42% or 29.58 million shares worth $10.11 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 10.93 million shares estimated at $3.74 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 8.34 million shares worth around $2.85 billion.