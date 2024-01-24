Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 4.1 million Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $52.48 changed hands at -$2.39 or -4.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.59B. LNTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.17% off its 52-week high of $100.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.69, which suggests the last value was -0.4% down since then. When we look at Lantheus Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) trade information

Instantly LNTH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 55.69 subtracted -4.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.35%, with the 5-day performance at -5.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) is -9.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.

Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lantheus Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.84% over the past 6 months, a 40.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Lantheus Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 39.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.73% per year.

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.56% of Lantheus Holdings Inc shares while 107.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.07%. There are 107.26% institutions holding the Lantheus Holdings Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.79% of the shares, roughly 8.07 million LNTH shares worth $676.95 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.50% or 7.18 million shares worth $602.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $148.63 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.07% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $176.46 million.