Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: KYMR) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $31.27 changed hands at $1.98 or 6.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.86B. KYMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.44% off its 52-week high of $39.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.60, which suggests the last value was 69.3% up since then. When we look at Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.45K.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Instantly KYMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.42 added 6.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.82%, with the 5-day performance at 10.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) is 27.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.53 days.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kymera Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.79% over the past 6 months, a 8.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kymera Therapeutics Inc will rise 36.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.63 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $16.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.14 million and $9.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 170.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 75.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.21%. The 2024 estimates are for Kymera Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 11.53%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.90% per year.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.30% of Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares while 102.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.97%. There are 102.62% institutions holding the Kymera Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.57% of the shares, roughly 5.86 million KYMR shares worth $134.68 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.04% or 5.01 million shares worth $115.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $61.57 million under it, the former controlled 4.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.26% of the shares, roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $34.47 million.