Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 10.41 million Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.96 changing hands around $6.54 or 48.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.48B. KURA’s last price was a premium, traded about 20.04% off its 52-week high of $15.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.41, which suggests the last value was 62.88% up since then. When we look at Kura Oncology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Instantly KURA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 35.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.40 added 48.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.82%, with the 5-day performance at 35.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) is 58.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.21 days.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kura Oncology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 99.42% over the past 6 months, a -2.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kura Oncology Inc will fall -12.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Kura Oncology Inc earnings to decrease by -2.11%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.93% per year.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.80% of Kura Oncology Inc shares while 103.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.59%. There are 103.69% institutions holding the Kura Oncology Inc stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.47% of the shares, roughly 7.03 million KURA shares worth $74.36 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.07% or 6.73 million shares worth $71.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.2 million shares estimated at $23.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $16.54 million.