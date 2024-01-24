Is Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $3.75 changed hands at $0.23 or 6.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $165.79M. WRAP’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.87% off its 52-week high of $3.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 74.67% up since then. When we look at Wrap Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.93K.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Instantly WRAP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.90 added 6.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.97%, with the 5-day performance at 20.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP) is 62.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.98 days.

Wrap Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.50% of Wrap Technologies Inc shares while 8.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.91%. There are 8.20% institutions holding the Wrap Technologies Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.89% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million WRAP shares worth $1.56 million.

U.S. BancorpDE holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.68% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.67 million shares estimated at $0.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.24% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.49 million.