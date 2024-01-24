Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 10.31 million Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $22.58 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.47B. WBA’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.11% off its 52-week high of $37.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.68, which suggests the last value was 12.84% up since then. When we look at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.63 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Instantly WBA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.99 added 0.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.52%, with the 5-day performance at -1.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) is -11.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.31% over the past 6 months, a -17.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -24.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will fall -27.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.77 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending May 2024 will be $35.78 billion.

The 2024 estimates are for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc earnings to decrease by -17.54%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.77% per year.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 01. The 6.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 6.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.36% of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares while 60.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.67%. There are 60.88% institutions holding the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 75.71 million WBA shares worth $2.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.75% or 66.95 million shares worth $1.91 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 22.89 million shares estimated at $652.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 17.05 million shares worth around $485.76 million.