Is Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 7.86 million Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $7.92 changed hands at $0.29 or 3.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.11B. UEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.67% off its 52-week high of $8.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.30, which suggests the last value was 70.96% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.17 added 3.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.75%, with the 5-day performance at -1.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is 25.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.33 days.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Energy Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 142.94% over the past 6 months, a 700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uranium Energy Corp will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -50.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $16 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Uranium Energy Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $21 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.63%. The 2024 estimates are for Uranium Energy Corp earnings to increase by 260.00%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 11 and March 15.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.70% of Uranium Energy Corp shares while 60.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.69%. There are 60.64% institutions holding the Uranium Energy Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.91% of the shares, roughly 26.66 million UEC shares worth $90.64 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.45% or 21.02 million shares worth $71.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.52 million shares estimated at $100.51 million under it, the former controlled 5.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.96% of the shares, roughly 11.43 million shares worth around $38.88 million.