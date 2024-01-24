Is Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $7.49 changed hands at $0.11 or 1.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $512.24M. UIS’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.47% off its 52-week high of $7.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 65.29% up since then. When we look at Unisys Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 783.44K.

Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Instantly UIS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.77 added 1.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.27%, with the 5-day performance at 18.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS) is 43.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.03 days.

Unisys Corp. (UIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unisys Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.18% over the past 6 months, a -59.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Unisys Corp. will fall -83.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -107.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $535.27 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Unisys Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $515.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $557 million and $482.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.87%. The 2024 estimates are for Unisys Corp. earnings to decrease by -73.03%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.27% of Unisys Corp. shares while 88.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.73%. There are 88.72% institutions holding the Unisys Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.80% of the shares, roughly 6.02 million UIS shares worth $45.09 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.55% or 5.84 million shares worth $43.78 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2023 were Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.15 million shares estimated at $16.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million shares worth around $14.5 million.