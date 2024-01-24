Is Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.78 changed hands at -$1.45 or -6.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.59B. SNDX’s current price is a discount, trading about -50.96% off its 52-week high of $29.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.22, which suggests the last value was 43.28% up since then. When we look at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Instantly SNDX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.85 subtracted -6.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.47%, with the 5-day performance at -8.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) is -1.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.68% over the past 6 months, a -20.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will fall -61.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -44.10% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $200k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.25%. The 2024 estimates are for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -19.88%.