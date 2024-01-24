Is Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.2 million Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $178.62 changing hands around $8.3 or 4.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $104.50B. PGR’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.42% off its 52-week high of $172.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.92, which suggests the last value was 37.9% up since then. When we look at Progressive Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) trade information

Instantly PGR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 182.35 added 4.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 12.64%, with the 5-day performance at 5.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) is 14.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

Progressive Corp. (PGR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Progressive Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.22% over the past 6 months, a 35.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Progressive Corp. will rise 59.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 238.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.14 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Progressive Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $17.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.46 billion and $15.87 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.33%. The 2024 estimates are for Progressive Corp. earnings to increase by 37.26%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.00% per year.

PGR Dividends

Progressive Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 24. The 0.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of Progressive Corp. shares while 87.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.04%. There are 87.80% institutions holding the Progressive Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 51.25 million PGR shares worth $9.16 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.78% or 45.49 million shares worth $8.13 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 18.21 million shares estimated at $3.26 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 14.07 million shares worth around $2.51 billion.