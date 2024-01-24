Is PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 7.88 million PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $140.90 changed hands at -$0.47 or -0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $187.20B. PDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.58% off its 52-week high of $152.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.67, which suggests the last value was 57.65% up since then. When we look at PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.66 million.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 145.34 subtracted -0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) is -3.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PDD Holdings Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.69% over the past 6 months, a 42.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PDD Holdings Inc ADR will rise 32.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.04 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $9.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.68 billion and $4.45 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 113.10%.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares while 30.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.45%. There are 30.44% institutions holding the PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.28% of the shares, roughly 31.17 million PDD shares worth $2.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 24.14 million shares worth $1.67 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 10.35 million shares estimated at $1.02 billion under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $542.2 million.