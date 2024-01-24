Is Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.88 million Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s per share price at $7.35 changed hands at $0.19 or 2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.89B. GRFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.31% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.35, which suggests the last value was 13.61% up since then. When we look at Grifols SA ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Instantly GRFS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.35 added 2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) is -29.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.83 days.

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grifols SA ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.94% over the past 6 months, a 112.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grifols SA ADR will fall -14.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.89 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.67%. The 2024 estimates are for Grifols SA ADR earnings to decrease by -16.34%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.40% per year.