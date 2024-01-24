Is Edison International (NYSE: EIX) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Edison International (NYSE:EIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.60 changed hands at -$1.41 or -2.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.16B. EIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.21% off its 52-week high of $74.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $58.82, which suggests the last value was 10.34% up since then. When we look at Edison International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) trade information

Instantly EIX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 69.26 subtracted -2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.25%, with the 5-day performance at -5.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is -4.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Edison International (EIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Edison International share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.39% over the past 6 months, a 1.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Edison International will rise 3.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.2 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Edison International’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $4.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.02 billion and $4.25 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.49%. The 2024 estimates are for Edison International earnings to increase by 0.85%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.85% per year.

EIX Dividends

Edison International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 27. The 4.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.95. It is important to note, however, that the 4.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Edison International shares while 91.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.51%. There are 91.39% institutions holding the Edison International stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.26% of the shares, roughly 47.01 million EIX shares worth $3.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.64% or 36.99 million shares worth $2.42 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 11.95 million shares estimated at $781.96 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 9.21 million shares worth around $602.63 million.