Is Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.34 million Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.76 changing hands around $0.14 or 21.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.13M. AULT’s current price is a discount, trading about -108914.47% off its 52-week high of $828.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 18.42% up since then. When we look at Ault Alliance Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 784.86K.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Instantly AULT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1000 added 21.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.65%, with the 5-day performance at -15.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is -63.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 156.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.8 million and $32.83 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 340.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.66%.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 15 and April 19.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Ault Alliance Inc shares while 0.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.17%. There are 0.17% institutions holding the Ault Alliance Inc stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.00% of the shares, roughly 2274.0 AULT shares worth $1727.0.

Osaic Holdings Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.00% or 2005.0 shares worth $1523.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 677.0 shares estimated at $514.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 188.0 shares worth around $142.0.