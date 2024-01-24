Investing In General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 16.79 million General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s per share price at $35.23 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.25B. GM’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.84% off its 52-week high of $43.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.30, which suggests the last value was 25.35% up since then. When we look at General Motors Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.47 million.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Instantly GM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.05 subtracted -0.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.92%, with the 5-day performance at -0.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is -0.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 115.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.63 days.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Motors Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.36% over the past 6 months, a -1.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 240.48%. The 2024 estimates are for General Motors Company earnings to decrease by -0.49%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.75% per year.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 30. The 0.89% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.31. It is important to note, however, that the 0.89% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of General Motors Company shares while 83.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.16%. There are 83.97% institutions holding the General Motors Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 131.65 million GM shares worth $5.08 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 109.88 million shares worth $4.24 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 41.14 million shares estimated at $1.59 billion under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 33.1 million shares worth around $1.28 billion.