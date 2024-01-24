Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.44 changing hands around $0.24 or 7.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.88M. IMPP’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.99% off its 52-week high of $5.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 65.7% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 682.84K.

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.50 added 7.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 30.49%, with the 5-day performance at 12.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP) is 38.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.62 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.73% of Imperial Petroleum Inc shares while 8.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.78%. There are 8.47% institutions holding the Imperial Petroleum Inc stock share, with Msd Partners, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 29305.0 IMPP shares worth $90259.0.

Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 24496.0 shares worth $75447.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 5999.0 shares estimated at $20096.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.