Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.62 changing hands around $0.09 or 1.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.96B. HBM’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.94% off its 52-week high of $6.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.94, which suggests the last value was 29.89% up since then. When we look at Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Instantly HBM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.77 added 1.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.90%, with the 5-day performance at 7.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is 0.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.23 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hudbay Minerals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.49% over the past 6 months, a 60.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hudbay Minerals Inc. will rise 2,000.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $537.02 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $71.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $321.2 million and $328 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -78.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.07%. The 2024 estimates are for Hudbay Minerals Inc. earnings to increase by 124.29%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26. The 0.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares while 63.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.30%. There are 63.25% institutions holding the Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.85% of the shares, roughly 34.37 million HBM shares worth $164.97 million.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.72% or 16.46 million shares worth $78.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Invesco Small Cap Value Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. With 7.07 million shares estimated at $42.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 6.99 million shares worth around $34.05 million.