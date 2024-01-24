HP Inc (HPQ): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 7.55 million HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $29.57 changed hands at $0.39 or 1.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.30B. HPQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.64% off its 52-week high of $33.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.22, which suggests the last value was 14.71% up since then. When we look at HP Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.44 million.

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.66 added 1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.73%, with the 5-day performance at 1.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) is -0.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

HP Inc (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HP Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.82% over the past 6 months, a 5.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.02%. The 2024 estimates are for HP Inc earnings to increase by 5.21%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.73% per year.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01. The 3.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.11. It is important to note, however, that the 3.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.