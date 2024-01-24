Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.5 million Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.23. With the company’s per share price at $30.72 changed hands at $0.37 or 1.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.80B. HRL’s last price was a discount, traded about -49.87% off its 52-week high of $46.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.12, which suggests the last value was 1.95% up since then. When we look at Hormel Foods Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) trade information

Instantly HRL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 31.36 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.33%, with the 5-day performance at -1.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL) is -2.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hormel Foods Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.19% over the past 6 months, a -1.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hormel Foods Corp. will fall -15.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -7.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.92 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Hormel Foods Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $2.98 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.93%. The 2024 estimates are for Hormel Foods Corp. earnings to decrease by -3.68%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.20% per year.

HRL Dividends

Hormel Foods Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04. The 3.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.09% of Hormel Foods Corp. shares while 42.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.75%. There are 42.72% institutions holding the Hormel Foods Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.48% of the shares, roughly 35.44 million HRL shares worth $1.43 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.10% or 27.87 million shares worth $1.12 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.47 million shares estimated at $436.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 8.53 million shares worth around $343.02 million.