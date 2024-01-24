Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.32 million Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $25.29 changed hands at -$0.31 or -1.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.57B. HOLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.75% off its 52-week high of $27.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.12, which suggests the last value was 40.21% up since then. When we look at Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) trade information

Instantly HOLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.02 subtracted -1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.02%, with the 5-day performance at -2.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) is -2.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.74 days.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.50% up from the last financial year. Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.57%. The 2024 estimates are for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd earnings to increase by 14.65%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.83% per year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.14% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd shares while 88.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.10%. There are 88.06% institutions holding the Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 5.94 million HOLI shares worth $104.41 million.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.75% or 5.43 million shares worth $95.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Davis Global Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 1.11 million shares estimated at $19.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $14.75 million.