Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 8.69 million Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.22. With the company’s per share price at $15.50 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.15B. HPE’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.03% off its 52-week high of $18.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.65, which suggests the last value was 11.94% up since then. When we look at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.71 million.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) trade information

With action 1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.72%, with the 5-day performance at 1.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) is -7.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.21 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.66% over the past 6 months, a -10.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.12 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $7.13 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.61%. The 2024 estimates are for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co earnings to decrease by -10.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.47% per year.

HPE Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04. The 3.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 3.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.