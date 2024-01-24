Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.78 million Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.05 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $906.05M. MOMO’s current price is a discount, trading about -83.8% off its 52-week high of $11.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.82, which suggests the last value was 3.8% up since then. When we look at Hello Group Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Instantly MOMO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.37 subtracted -0.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.95%, with the 5-day performance at -5.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) is -14.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hello Group Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.16% over the past 6 months, a 27.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hello Group Inc ADR will fall -2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $405.11 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hello Group Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $420.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $458.37 million and $378.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.48%. The 2024 estimates are for Hello Group Inc ADR earnings to increase by 40.91%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.47% per year.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18. The 6.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.42. It is important to note, however, that the 6.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.69% of Hello Group Inc ADR shares while 77.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.75%. There are 77.10% institutions holding the Hello Group Inc ADR stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.21% of the shares, roughly 9.87 million MOMO shares worth $94.88 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 9.22 million shares worth $88.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $21.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 1.93 million shares worth around $20.56 million.