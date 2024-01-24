Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the latest trading session, 1.67 million Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.56 changing hands around $0.21 or 1.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.49B. HE’s current price is a discount, trading about -222.35% off its 52-week high of $43.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.06, which suggests the last value was 33.19% up since then. When we look at Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) trade information

Instantly HE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 14.06 added 1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.47%, with the 5-day performance at 2.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) is -2.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.51 days.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.74% over the past 6 months, a -8.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.68%. The 2024 estimates are for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.98%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.20% per year.

HE Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 13. The 9.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.26. It is important to note, however, that the 9.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. shares while 58.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.08%. There are 58.89% institutions holding the Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.57% of the shares, roughly 12.69 million HE shares worth $459.28 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.35% or 10.25 million shares worth $371.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.41 million shares estimated at $123.44 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million shares worth around $102.41 million.