Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.75 changing hands around $0.43 or 4.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.14B. GOGL’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.58% off its 52-week high of $10.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.89, which suggests the last value was 35.91% up since then. When we look at Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Instantly GOGL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.79 added 4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.14%, with the 5-day performance at 6.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 14.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golden Ocean Group Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.30% over the past 6 months, a -77.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -9.70%.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 19. The 4.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 4.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.