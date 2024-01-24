Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Shares Are Up 16.44% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 8.92 million Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $92.56 changed hands at -$0.67 or -0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.52B. GKOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.69% off its 52-week high of $94.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.26, which suggests the last value was 52.18% up since then. When we look at Glaukos Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 715.53K.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) trade information

Instantly GKOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 94.12 subtracted -0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.44%, with the 5-day performance at 3.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) is 16.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.39 days.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Glaukos Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.74% over the past 6 months, a -0.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Glaukos Corporation will fall -1.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $77.73 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Glaukos Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $81.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71.23 million and $73.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -278.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Glaukos Corporation earnings to decrease by -2.31%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.88% of Glaukos Corporation shares while 103.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.45%. There are 103.29% institutions holding the Glaukos Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.24% of the shares, roughly 7.9 million GKOS shares worth $562.66 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.81% or 5.26 million shares worth $374.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 3.28 million shares estimated at $247.18 million under it, the former controlled 6.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 3.00% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $103.82 million.