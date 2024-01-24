Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.56 changing hands around $0.04 or 2.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.12M. GLT’s current price is a discount, trading about -211.54% off its 52-week high of $4.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Glatfelter Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 261.41K.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Instantly GLT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6288 added 2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.84%, with the 5-day performance at 11.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) is -11.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.77 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $373.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Glatfelter Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $400.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $334.46 million and $381.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.00%.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.75% of Glatfelter Corporation shares while 79.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.37%. There are 79.28% institutions holding the Glatfelter Corporation stock share, with Carlson Capital. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 13.13% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million GLT shares worth $17.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.78% or 3.05 million shares worth $9.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.23 million shares estimated at $3.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $2.06 million.