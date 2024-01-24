Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 191.36 million Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.50 changing hands around $0.32 or 171.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.48M. GETR’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.0% off its 52-week high of $0.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 72.0% up since then. When we look at Getaround Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 million.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Instantly GETR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 194.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5566 added 171.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 112.63%, with the 5-day performance at 194.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is 120.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.46 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Getaround Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $13.28 million.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.50% of Getaround Inc. shares while 33.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.57%. There are 33.83% institutions holding the Getaround Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 82.52% of the shares, roughly 21.52 million GETR shares worth $7.53 million.

Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.95% or 3.9 million shares worth $1.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. With 0.28 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.12 million.