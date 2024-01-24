General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $262.90 changing hands around $13.53 or 5.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $71.75B. GD’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.57% off its 52-week high of $261.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $202.35, which suggests the last value was 23.03% up since then. When we look at General Dynamics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) trade information

Instantly GD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.17%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 263.69 added 5.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.24%, with the 5-day performance at 5.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) is 4.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

General Dynamics Corp. (GD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the General Dynamics Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.60% over the past 6 months, a -0.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for General Dynamics Corp. will rise 2.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.37 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that General Dynamics Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $10.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.85 billion and $9.88 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.98%. The 2024 estimates are for General Dynamics Corp. earnings to increase by 24.87%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.18% per year.

GD Dividends

General Dynamics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 24. The 2.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.63. It is important to note, however, that the 2.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.47% of General Dynamics Corp. shares while 87.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.46%. There are 87.04% institutions holding the General Dynamics Corp. stock share, with Longview Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.36% of the shares, roughly 28.29 million GD shares worth $6.09 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.16% or 22.29 million shares worth $4.8 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 7.7 million shares estimated at $1.66 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 5.36 million shares worth around $1.15 billion.