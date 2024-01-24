Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 3.42 million Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $47.39 changed hands at $2.33 or 5.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.36B. FUTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.41% off its 52-week high of $67.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.91, which suggests the last value was 24.22% up since then. When we look at Futu Holdings Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 48.98 added 5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.25%, with the 5-day performance at 2.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) is -7.04% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3 days.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Futu Holdings Ltd ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.03% over the past 6 months, a 59.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.10%.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 26 and April 01.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.41% of Futu Holdings Ltd ADR shares while 33.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.24%. There are 33.64% institutions holding the Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.26% of the shares, roughly 4.83 million FUTU shares worth $191.78 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.93% or 4.52 million shares worth $179.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. With 0.3 million shares estimated at $17.85 million under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $10.8 million.