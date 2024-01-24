Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.86 changing hands around $0.7 or 3.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.87B. FRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.86% off its 52-week high of $23.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.15, which suggests the last value was 39.84% up since then. When we look at Frontline Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Instantly FRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.50 added 3.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.03%, with the 5-day performance at -2.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO) is 4.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.

Frontline Plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frontline Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.32% over the past 6 months, a 73.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frontline Plc will fall -52.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $274.79 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Frontline Plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $392 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $530.14 million and $337.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -48.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 10.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.32. It is important to note, however, that the 10.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Frontline Plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.79% of Frontline Plc shares while 35.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.63%. There are 35.08% institutions holding the Frontline Plc stock share, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.76% of the shares, roughly 3.93 million FRO shares worth $57.09 million.

Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.72% or 3.83 million shares worth $55.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $13.05 million under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held about 0.26% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $10.11 million.