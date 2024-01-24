Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE:WTRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.14 changed hands at -$1.02 or -2.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.88B. WTRG’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.11% off its 52-week high of $48.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.07, which suggests the last value was 11.26% up since then. When we look at Essential Utilities Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE:WTRG) trade information

Instantly WTRG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 38.02 subtracted -2.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.24%, with the 5-day performance at -2.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE:WTRG) is -2.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.39 days.

Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Essential Utilities Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.10% over the past 6 months, a 5.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Essential Utilities Inc will rise 15.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $708.65 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Essential Utilities Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $759.55 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $705.38 million and $726.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.64%. The 2024 estimates are for Essential Utilities Inc earnings to increase by 6.96%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.20% per year.

WTRG Dividends

Essential Utilities Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01. The 3.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE:WTRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Essential Utilities Inc shares while 78.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.72%. There are 78.61% institutions holding the Essential Utilities Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.38% of the shares, roughly 30.11 million WTRG shares worth $1.2 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.23% or 27.07 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.61 million shares estimated at $261.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 7.48 million shares worth around $298.68 million.