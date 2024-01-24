Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $73.82 changed hands at -$1.01 or -1.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.77B. EW’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.52% off its 52-week high of $94.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.57, which suggests the last value was 17.95% up since then. When we look at Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) trade information

Instantly EW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. The drop to weekly highs of 76.54 subtracted -1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.19%. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) is -1.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Edwards Lifesciences Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.48% over the past 6 months, a 1.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.49 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.35 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.06%. The 2024 estimates are for Edwards Lifesciences Corp earnings to increase by 1.18%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.99% per year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Edwards Lifesciences Corp shares while 85.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.46%. There are 85.74% institutions holding the Edwards Lifesciences Corp stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.44% of the shares, roughly 51.31 million EW shares worth $4.84 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 50.81 million shares worth $4.79 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 18.92 million shares estimated at $1.78 billion under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 14.43 million shares worth around $1.36 billion.