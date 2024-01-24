DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 8.96 million DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.85 changed hands at -$9.84 or -13.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.89B. DD’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.42% off its 52-week high of $78.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $62.80, which suggests the last value was 3.16% up since then. When we look at DuPont de Nemours Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) trade information

Instantly DD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 74.79 subtracted -13.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.70%, with the 5-day performance at -11.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) is -12.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.75 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DuPont de Nemours Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.56% over the past 6 months, a 1.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -19.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that DuPont de Nemours Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.04 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.90%. The 2024 estimates are for DuPont de Nemours Inc earnings to increase by 1.42%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.19% per year.

DD Dividends

DuPont de Nemours Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 06. The 2.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of DuPont de Nemours Inc shares while 77.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.60%. There are 77.47% institutions holding the DuPont de Nemours Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 10.44% of the shares, roughly 44.88 million DD shares worth $3.35 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 30.98 million shares worth $2.31 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund. With 12.83 million shares estimated at $957.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 11.5 million shares worth around $884.05 million.