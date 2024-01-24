Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.1 million Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.24 changing hands around $0.19 or 1.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.60B. DB’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.89% off its 52-week high of $14.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.85, which suggests the last value was 33.16% up since then. When we look at Deutsche Bank AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.35 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.29%, with the 5-day performance at 3.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) is -2.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.39 days.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Deutsche Bank AG share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.04% over the past 6 months, a 5.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Deutsche Bank AG will fall -59.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.82 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Deutsche Bank AG earnings to increase by 16.12%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.34% per year.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 3.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 3.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.86% of Deutsche Bank AG shares while 40.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.91%. There are 40.46% institutions holding the Deutsche Bank AG stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.74% of the shares, roughly 76.41 million DB shares worth $804.57 million.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 67.39 million shares worth $709.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 26.94 million shares estimated at $299.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.78% of the shares, roughly 15.97 million shares worth around $168.15 million.