CRH Plc (NYSE: CRH): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 3.52 million CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $69.31 changed hands at -$0.95 or -1.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.71B. CRH’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.99% off its 52-week high of $70.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.70, which suggests the last value was 35.51% up since then. When we look at CRH Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Instantly CRH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 70.69 subtracted -1.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 3.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH) is 3.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.84 days.

CRH Plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CRH Plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.43% over the past 6 months, a 43.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.71%. The 2024 estimates are for CRH Plc earnings to increase by 29.09%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.63% per year.

CRH Dividends

CRH Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 29. The 1.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.35. It is important to note, however, that the 1.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CRH Plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of CRH Plc shares while 76.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.56%. There are 76.20% institutions holding the CRH Plc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.44% of the shares, roughly 10.28 million CRH shares worth $572.88 million.

Boston Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 5.73 million shares worth $319.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd. With 5.14 million shares estimated at $286.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 2.41 million shares worth around $138.81 million.