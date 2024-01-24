Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 6.72 million Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $14.79 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.44B. CPNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.16% off its 52-week high of $19.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.66, which suggests the last value was 14.4% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.22 million.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.21 subtracted -0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.65%, with the 5-day performance at -3.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) is -6.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupang Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.01% over the past 6 months, a 600.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.43 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Coupang Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $6.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.33 billion and $5.8 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.42%. The 2024 estimates are for Coupang Inc earnings to increase by 588.51%.

Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Coupang Inc shares while 80.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.42%. There are 80.74% institutions holding the Coupang Inc stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 26.49% of the shares, roughly 426.16 million CPNG shares worth $7.42 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.00% or 112.64 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. With 37.27 million shares estimated at $648.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 25.7 million shares worth around $447.16 million.