Could ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.75 million ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.62 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.02M. ZVSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -16722.58% off its 52-week high of $104.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 19.35% up since then. When we look at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 882.41K.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6500 added 0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.09%, with the 5-day performance at -10.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is -25.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 61950.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.04 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.50% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares while 4.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.50%. There are 4.16% institutions holding the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million ZVSA shares worth $29552.0.

Cowen and Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 50000.0 shares worth $12275.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 17194.0 shares estimated at $4221.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4076.0 shares worth around $1491.0.