Could Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at $0.05 or 8.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.98M. KSCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -292.98% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 36.84% up since then. When we look at Knightscope Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5790 added 8.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.35%, with the 5-day performance at 7.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -5.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.07 days.

Knightscope Inc (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Knightscope Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.70%.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.18% of Knightscope Inc shares while 5.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.46%. There are 5.29% institutions holding the Knightscope Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.22% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million KSCP shares worth $0.79 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $0.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.25 million.