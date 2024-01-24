Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 10.54 million Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $41.75 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.76B. CNM’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.17% off its 52-week high of $41.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.30, which suggests the last value was 51.38% up since then. When we look at Core & Main Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24 million.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Instantly CNM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 42.30 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.32%, with the 5-day performance at 1.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) is 5.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Core & Main Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.76% over the past 6 months, a 7.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Core & Main Inc will rise 2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.44 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Core & Main Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $1.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.37 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.76%. The 2024 estimates are for Core & Main Inc earnings to increase by 3.52%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.53% per year.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 10.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Core & Main Inc shares while 128.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 128.58%. There are 128.38% institutions holding the Core & Main Inc stock share, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 71.94% of the shares, roughly 121.8 million CNM shares worth $3.82 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.90% or 8.3 million shares worth $260.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.02 million shares estimated at $94.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 2.88 million shares worth around $90.41 million.