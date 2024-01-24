Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Shares Are Down -1.32% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.14 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.07B. CLVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.18% off its 52-week high of $11.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.07, which suggests the last value was 33.59% up since then. When we look at Clarivate Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.72 million.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Instantly CLVT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.37 added 0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.32%, with the 5-day performance at 3.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is -1.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.07 days.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clarivate Plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.01% over the past 6 months, a -5.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clarivate Plc will fall -4.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $678.03 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Clarivate Plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $641.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $675.3 million and $622.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.79%. The 2024 estimates are for Clarivate Plc earnings to decrease by -5.52%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.70% per year.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.30% of Clarivate Plc shares while 99.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.16%. There are 99.74% institutions holding the Clarivate Plc stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.25% of the shares, roughly 116.67 million CLVT shares worth $1.11 billion.

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.60% or 51.39 million shares worth $489.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 14.31 million shares estimated at $136.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 7.47 million shares worth around $71.15 million.