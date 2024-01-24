Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE: CIG) : Investors Should Not Dump CIG Stock In 2024

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.33 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.41B. CIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.02% off its 52-week high of $2.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 24.46% up since then. When we look at Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.36 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -1.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG) is 5.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.06% over the past 6 months, a 25.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.88%. The 2024 estimates are for Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR earnings to increase by 30.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

CIG Dividends

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 8.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.19. It is important to note, however, that the 8.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR shares while 12.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.92%. There are 12.92% institutions holding the Cia Energetica DE Minas Gerais – Cemig ADR stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.82% of the shares, roughly 26.64 million CIG shares worth $70.07 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.37% or 20.1 million shares worth $52.87 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 4.61 million shares estimated at $12.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $10.52 million.